Major development in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case

Major development has happened in the murder case of MQM leader, Imran Farooq as the British government has offered conditional extradition of three main accused in the case.

Sources said Pakistan Interior ministry had given a dossier to a delegation of UK Home Department visiting Pakistan last year in which Pakistan had demanded extradition of the tree main culprits of Imran Farooq murder case.

Sources said in reply to the dossier the UK Home Department offered on the written assurance from the Pakistan authorities to hand over the accused including MQM founder, Altaf Hussain that they would not be awarded death sentence.

Sources said formal negotiations would start in next few weeks between the two countries in the light of the UK condition.

On the other hand, the government has started legal consultation on the UK’s conditional offer of handing over the three main accused, MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Anwar and Iftikhar Hussain to Pakistan.

Sources in Ministry of Law said that in the presence of death sentence law, the government cannot give any written assurance to the UK as the court would decide their punishment.

It is to be mentioned that the Imran Farooq murder case is being heard in anti-terrorism court in Islamabad and the FIR was registered in the FIA Counter Terrorism Wing, Islamabad.

Three accused Moazzam Ali, Khalid Shamim and Mohsin are in judicial custody at Adial Jail, Rawalpindi.