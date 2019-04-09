Vawda guarantees ‘large number of occupations to fill’ in the following couple of weeks

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has guaranteed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-drove government will make “such a large number of occupations, Organizations will come up short on individuals to utilize”.

While appearing at a talk show on a private TV channel, Vawda continued “whether you talk about the stock exchange, property, industry or even the media, where people are being fired with the onus placed on the government, there will be many jobs and I am urging the owners not to fire people.”

He said, “We have to put up with the inflation and poor economy because we have no choice. It was passed on to us from the previous governments. We have to take loans to pay off interest left behind for us. But we can offer an incentive to make it easier for the public to bear the inflation.”

We will fix the dearth of jobs that the public was also facing along with the inflation. There will be so many jobs and the situation will become so much better,” he said.

“These incentives will materialize soon and I am not talking in terms of years, I am talking in terms of a week, ten days or maybe two to four weeks. Things will change in a very short time and I repeat businesses should stop firing people,” the minister said with surety.