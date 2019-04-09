Direct engagement with stakeholders can help end Afghan conflict: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the policy to seek direct engagement with Afghan stakeholders, including Taliban, to find a negotiated solution has the greatest prospects to end the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan.

He shared his long standing commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan through political settlement with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth McKenzie Jr during a meeting at the PM Office.

General McKenzie is on his first trip to Pakistan after assuming responsibilities last month.

Underscoring the need for an intra-Afghan dialogue, the prime minister stated that the Afghan stakeholders should sit together to discuss the contours of their future polity after the withdrawal of the foreign troops. He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to have good neighbourly relations with Afghanistan.

Welcoming General McKenzie to Islamabad, the prime minister apprised him of his government’s commitment to implement the National Action Plan, which has the backing of all political parties in the country.

Sharing the priorities of his government, including human development and vigorous economic reforms, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s vision for normalisation of relations with all its neighbours including India. He also stressed the need for continued military cooperation between Pakistan and the United States to deal with the emerging threats, especially the ISIS which is concentrating on the Pak-Afghan border.

The CENTCOM chief also called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad to discuss matters pertaining to maritime security.

According to a Pakistan Navy statement, both the dignitaries discussed matters related to bilateral interests and the maritime security. The naval chief apprised the US commander about the steps taken by Pakistan Navy to curb maritime terrorism and piracy. General McKenzie assured to provide every possible cooperation for regional peace and stability. Separately, General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr called on Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Air Headquarters. Various matters pertaining to regional security and areas of mutual cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.