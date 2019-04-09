PM Khan fears for employees safety as fire breaks out at Secretariat

A section of the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Secretariat caught fire on Monday, leading to the evacuation of the staff in the building, according to the PM House spokesperson. PM Imran Khan was reportedly one floor below, in a meeting with the incoming CENTCOM chief, General Kenneth F McKenzie, when the fire broke out. “Fire broke out owing to a short-circuit in one specific area of the PM Secretariat,” a spokesperson added. The fire was said to be brought under control due to the timely response of fire brigades and the fire extinguishing equipment available at the PM House. All staff members of the PM House remained safe during the fire, the spokesperson stated, yet the PM Office was soon evacuated. After hearing reports of fire, Adviser to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan noted that the premier still continued his meeting. However, when he was informed again about the fire, he asked to evacuate the staff first, following which he would leave, sources added.