A road trip through Western Australia offers the ultimate Oz adventure

With all-year round sunshine, unspoiled natural scenery and spine-tingling wildlife encounters, Western Australia is the perfect place for an Australian adventure. Whether it is relaxing with kangaroos on the white sandy beaches, exploring world heritage listed national parks, or coming face to fin with whale sharks, experience the best of Australia on a road trip in Western Australia. Whether hiring a car and discovering this stunning area for yourself or joining a guided tour, Trailfinders has the perfect trip for everybody. And one of the best routes for soaking up the incredible biodiversity of Western Australia as well as indulging its food scene, is the Scenic South West trip. This fly-drive holiday combines fine food and wine, pristine beaches and outdoor activities galore all packed into 16 days. The trip, with accommodation included, starts in Australia’s sunniest capital city, Perth.