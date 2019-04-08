RWP police announce recovery of 126 vehicles stolen by gangs

The Rawalpindi Police has announced to have recovered 126 stolen cars and motorcycles till March this year during operations against car and motorcycle lifting gangs.

The spokesperson of Rawalpindi Police has released a report regarding the police performance in the on-going year. The report said that city police officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas has constituted special teams under the direct supervision of divisional SPs against the car and motorcycle gangs across the district.

Owing to renewed efforts during the first three months of the current year, police had arrested several car lifting gangs and 47 cars, 73 motorcycles and 6 other vehicles from their procession.

According to the report, The Rawal Division police have recovered 16 cars, 41 motorcycles and three other vehicles during the crackdown against car lifters during the first three months of current year.

Similarly, the Potohar Division police have recovered 23 cars and 24 motorcycles during operations against car thieves till March this year.

The Saddar Division police have recovered eight cars, eight motorcycles and three other vehicles during the first three months of the current year.

Rawalpindi police have handed over the recovered vehicles to their owners during a special ceremony.