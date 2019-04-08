CM Murad orders recruitment of 41,000 employees

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all provincial departments to start process for recruitment of 41,000 employees from grade one to grade 15 against existing vacancies purely on merit and through a transparent procedure.

This he said on Monday while presiding over a meeting regarding recruitment against existing vacancies. The meeting was attended by almost all the cabinet members, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem and all provincial secretaries. The chief minister said that there were 41,000 vacant position of Grade-one to Grade 17 in different departments.

“I want to fill all these vacancies to improve performance of the different department and provide employment opportunities to the deserving and eligible candidates,” he said and added “these all positions would be recruited through a transparent method and purely on merit.”

Shah said that the recruitment of Grade -1 to Grade-4 would be made on local level through selection committees in which finance and S&GAD representatives would be inducted.

The chief minister also directed the provincial secretaries that the women and differently-abled person would have their quota in the new recruitment.

The meeting decided that from Grade-5 to Grade-15 recruitments would be made through testing service/third party so that merit could be maintained.

The chief minister directed Minister education Syed Sardar Shah to start recruitment of teachers through a separate process. ‘These recruitments of the teachers must be school-pacific so that shortage of the teachers can be met,” he said.

Syed Sardar Shah assured the chief minister that teachers’ recruitment would be completed during summer vacation.

Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho pointed out shortage of doctors and said that a requisition of 1700 doctors have been made to Sindh Public Service Commission for selection.

The chief minister said that the doctors could be appointed on hospital-specific basis through walk-in interview on contract. “After six months they would be referred to SPSC for their suitability,” he said.