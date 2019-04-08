Pak and Iran are tied with bonds, global outlook, says Asad Qaeser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan and Iran were tied in strong bond of religion, culture, history and neighborhood and have commonalities of views over regional and global issues.

He said that Pakistan values high it cordial relation with Iran and wanted to further expand the existing relations through enhanced economic and Parliamentary relation. According to a message received from Doha, Qatar, he expressed these views while talking to Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ali Larijani who met him during the sideline meeting of the 140th General Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union held at Doha, Qatar.

Both the leaders took a detailed review of the bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed their joint desire to work for better cooperation in all fields including intelligence sharing, border management, people to people contacts, trade, investment and parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker Asad Qaiser thanked the Iranian Speaker for the strong statements of the Iranian leadership especially the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in support of the Kashmiri people. He said that the people of Kashmir had suffered for long at the hands of Indian occupying forces and now was the time for the world community to come to bring an end to their sufferings. He expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties in Iran due to recent devastating floods. He said that government and people of Pakistan stood with their Iranian brethren at this moment of catastrophe. He sympathized with the affectees and assured his all-out support on the behalf of Parliament and government of Pakistan. He also stressed the need for unity and close cooperation between the Muslim countries to overcome the challenges being faced by the Ummah. He urged the need for close cooperation between both the brotherly countries in in diverse fields.

Speaker Asad Qaiser thanked the Iranian speaker for the strong statements of the Iranian leadership, especially the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in support of the Kashmiri people

The Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ali Larijani has said that his country also considered Pakistan as one of its brothers and wants to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations through enhancing cooperation in diverse fields. He said that ties between Pakistan and Iran were unbreakable and both the nations have always stood with each other in difficult conditions. He added that Iran consider Pakistan as its partner for peace in the region and expressed his hope that in future both nations will continue to chart the paths of prosperity together.