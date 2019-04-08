Levels Music Festival to be held at the capital’s Rock Musicarium

The New Year has only been four months in and has already become the year of bustling music festivals.

It is rare to witness the flair of internationally acclaimed artists who keep people of all ages thoroughly entertained with their distinct sounds but Levels Music Festival is here to defy the odds! Set to make history on May 3, 2019 at Islamabad’s Rock Musicarium, the event will bring together some of the world’s most talented artists like never before. The event will attract media influencers, A-list celebrities and of course, Islamabad’s dynamic crowd. As the title suggests, Levels provides a unique platform that integrates exceptional musicians from different cultures.

The planners of the event will announce one of the four main artists today (Tuesday) at 5pm on their Facebook page. The diverse music genres ranging from electronic tunes to melodious tracks will keep us hooked for sure.

The writer is a freelance journalist. He can be reached at haiderrifaat95@gmail.com