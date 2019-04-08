Drama serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ highlights the worst in people

It is one of the oldest shows in India and is directed by Dharmesh Mehta and written by Manish Mehta.

It released on SUB TV on July 28, 2008 and is still running. The show was written by real-life columnist and journalist playwright Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. This show acts in Gokuldham society in Powder Galli, east Mumbai. And the society has 17 flats. The show revolves around the lives of eight families.

Jethalal Champaklal Gada is the owner of an electronic shop. His wife Daya, father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada and son Tipendra (Tapu). Second one, Taarak Mehta, he is the writer and his wife Anjali. She always takes care of her husband, Taarak Metha. Third one, Krishnan Iyer, a scientist from Chennai and his wife Babita. Fourth one, The society’s secretary, Hatumaram Tukaram Bhide, he is a teacher and his wife Madhavi and daughter Sonalika (Sonu). Fifth one, Dr. Hansraj Hathi, a doctor his wife Komal and son Gulabkumar (Goli). Sixth one, Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi, a mechanical engineer and his wife Roshan and son Gurucharan Singh Sodhi (Gogi). Seventh one, Popatla, he works as a senior crime reporter in Toofan Express. He won many awards, the most important thing he is the Golden Crow Award. But he is single. Eighth one, Pankaj Diwan Sahay, also called Pinku, part of the Tapu sena and he is the member of Tupo sena.

The drama serial tries to convey the problems of a common man, water scarcity being one of them. It also teaches us the value of a human being and of happiness as well.

Water is one of the worst problems which is going on in entire world and an episode of it, Gokuldham society contained no water. Because of Roshan, tank became waterless because, he opened his house hydrant. There are many people who don’t value the water and make it waste everywhere. In fact, a day will come that people would be compelled to drink their own pee and in real life all people are like Roshan and beside wasting water we have to save water.

Additionally, as a writer said that happiness is the best way to change others and happiness comes from smiling. Furthermore, so once an unknown person robbed the funds of the society and they all left tensions because of being robbed society’s funds. Later a called came on Hatumaram’s mobile and that call was robber’s wife and she was ready to back their money. As a writer said that “By robbing things the robber never gets happiness.” Robber was going on road and there he met an accident and admitted in city hospital and in the hospital Gokuldham society members saw that she was very poor and can’t pay the fees. Happily they had helped her and robber became fine and with a smile they forgave him. At the time robber promised that he could never robbed. However, every problem they face it with being together and solve the problems easily.

The show is highly informative apart from being entertaining. It also solves these problems. As a great writer said, “By being together, we can face any kind of problem.”

The writer is a student at Government Boys High School and DELTA. He can be reached at muneebmaqsood112@gmail.com