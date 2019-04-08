Insiders are involved in conspiracies against Punjab government: Samiullah Chaudhary

Minister of Punjab for Food, Samiullah Chaudhry said that the Punjab government is facing more conspiracies from their own people than opponents, calling the conspirators ‘snake in the grass.’

He said at a press conference, “I have protected my portfolio with hard work and performance. The conspiracies are going on and rumours are doing rounds but I am challenging conspirators at every front.”

People who the public has not honoured with a mandate are jealous and are therefore being involved in conspiracies against the government, he explained.

“Such people do not believe in services for masses. My crime is that I live with courage and I am against financial discrepancies,” he further added.

Chaudry went on to defend his own record: “I challenge anyone to give such performance in seven month’s time.”

He also claimed that the Chief Minister knows the identity of those working against the interests of the government, and will take action at a suitable time.