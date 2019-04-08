US designates Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States is declaring Iran’s elite military unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a fear-based oppressor organization.

Trump said that the “remarkable” move “perceives the truth that Iran isn’t just a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that IRGC effectively takes part in, finances, and advances fear based oppression as an instrument of statecraft”.

Soon after Washington declared the elite unit a terrorist group, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned all banks and business of the consequences of dealing with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

“Organizations and banks far and wide presently have an unmistakable obligation to guarantee that organizations with which they do direct budgetary exchanges are not associated with the IRGC in any material manner,” he told journalists.

It is the first occasion when that the US has designated a part of another nation’s national military a terrorist group.