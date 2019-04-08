Ehsas’s link goes missing from Imran Khan’s Twitter account

Prime Minister Imran Khan has released his policy statement on Ehsas programme for poverty alleviation in the country.

In a tweet, he said his priority poverty reduction programme with its four focus areas and 115 policy actions will reduce inequality, invest in people, and uplift lagging districts.

I am pleased to release my policy statement on #Ehsaas, my priority poverty reduction programme with its 4 focus areas and 115 policy actions to reduce inequality, invest in people, and uplift lagging districts https://t.co/Ue20Gaw3aC — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 8, 2019

The four pillars include addressing elite capture and making the government system work to create equality; safety nets for disadvantaged segments of the population; jobs and livelihoods; and human capital development.

In the policy document, Prime Minister has reiterated his determination that Ehsaas is about the creation of a welfare state.

He said for this purpose all tools and technology will be used to create precision safety nets and to promote financial inclusion besides supporting the economic empowerment of women.

However, people on twitter responded differently, with mixed reactions.

Lets see what people have to say about the Ehsas programme.

Mr. Prime Minister, attached #Ehsaas link “Not Found” – much like your vision for Pakistan. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/9CRzkVSm2f — Anny Marri (@Anny_Marri) April 8, 2019

On the absence of a

fiscal foundation to realize @ImranKhanPTI poverty alleviation vision through #Ehsaas on @newseyeofficial @Dawn_News with @RealM_Zubair @murtazawahab1 & Sumsam Bukhari Welfare state a reality since early 20th century, but what did the West do to achieve this? — Meher Bokhari (@meherbokhari) March 28, 2019