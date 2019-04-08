Asad Umad chairs ECC meeting regarding IMF discussion

Finance Minister Asad Umar is presiding the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting in Islamabad.

According to sources, Umar has called this special ECC meeting to discuss the matters regarding critical discussions in the United States on International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package this week.

The finance minister will travel to Washington to participate in the meetings of the World Bank group including the IMF.

Economic indicators as well as the renewal plan of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) will be under discussion, sources further added.

Sources said that there will be taken recommendations to run PSM as per public-private plan.

The plan will be forwarded to the federal cabinet if ECC approves the revival plan of PSM.