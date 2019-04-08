Water Thrown on BJP leader by Congress counterpart, for calling him traitor on live TV

Video that has now turned Viral on social media, is showing Alok Sharma lost his temper when his BJP counterpart called him “traitor” on numerous occasions. In the clench hand of fierceness, he attacked the BJP representative by tossing a glass of water on him.

With the Lok Sabha Election drawing nearer, the politicians are caught up with assaulting each other with sharp Criticism. In a comparative case, Congress representative Alok Sharma on Saturday tossed a glass of water on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative KK Sharma after he called him a traitor during a live TV show.

The water splashed over anchor coat, giving a bad impression on National Television anchor had to change his outfit to present the remaining Show. Though nobody was harmed bits of glasscould be seen over the studio in the video.

The BJP spokesperson asked Alok Sharma to apologise for his behaviour. At the same time, the Alok Sharma continued his stand and asked for an apology for being called a traitor.

