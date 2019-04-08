Lahore win 72nd Punjab Games with 128 medals

Lahore with 2637 points retained the trophy of 72nd Punjab Games which concluded at the Punjab Stadium with a colourful closing ceremony here on Saturday night. Overall, Lahore Division grabbed 66 gold, 38 silver and 24 silver medals to earn 128 medals in all and secure the top position in the nine-division four-day gala. Faisalabad with 2105.5 points bagged second position. Faisalabad’s medals tally was 21 gold, 44 silver and 37 bronze medals, total 102 medals. Gujranwala remained third with 1212.5 points. They claimed 14 gold, 16 silver and 26 bronze medals. They were followed by Sahiwal (1129 points), Rawalpindi (1032), Bahawalpur (966), Multan (857) and Dera Ghazi Khan (432.5).