PIA raises baggage fees above private carriers

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Sunday, raised its prices for baggage, nearly doubling it as compared to private airlines. From April 1, the flagship carrier is charging a fixed price of Rs 5,000 on luggage over the allowed 20 kilograms on domestic flights. The new increase means that the PIA would charge Rs 250 per kilogram on extra luggage. Previously, it was charging Rs 100 for the same. A PIA spokesperson called this a result of the surge in fuel costs. Last month, the national airline had approved a new policy with reference to ground jobs of the cabin crew.