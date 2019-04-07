Poor conditions of road

Sir: I wish to seek the courtesy of you newspaper to publish this letter on the above subject matter. This will help attracting the attention of the concerned authorities towards the matter.

Almost all the roads in the city are mined. It has created a serious condition. It is the cause of many accidents in the city. It also causes severe damages to the running vehicles. Poor drainage system is also responsible for damaging to the roads. It is a well-expressed fact that the people of Karachi pay a huge amount of vehicle tax. Hence it is the fundamental right of the citizens to have better roads for their vehicles. This problem has reached at its extreme and is, consequently, creating panic among citizens. I hope that the concerned authorities must look into the matter seriously and must take some prompt and necessary action to overcome this problem.

ALIZA SHAFI

Karachi