Driver of BRT who killed woman arrested in Hayatabad: Authorities

According to authorities, the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) who killed a woman was arrested in Hayatabad on Sunday.

Lubna, who was a maid by profession and a resident of Charsadd was hit by a BRT bus last day when she was crossing the BRT corridor.

Two buses were on a test run for the BRT project and it is believed that missing safety barriers was a factor in the woman’s death.

Testing was suspended due to the incident.

Residents of Hayatabad use gaps in the corridor to cross the road because overhead bridges are still uncompleted.

The husband of Lubna filed a complaint at a police station and the case was registered.

The woman was buried this morning in Hayatabad.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took notice of the incident and asked the relevant authorities to submit a report.

The project is facing severe criticism by the people due to delays.

Officials including Peshawar Development Authority officer and KP Transport Secretary Kamran Rehman Khan have been suspended due to their negligence.

The BRT project was introduced as a “World-Class transport service” which aimed to achieve “greater economic activity and prosperity in the city”.

The project was launched by former chief minister Pervez Khatak in 2017 and work started in October 2017, but a series of delays mean it has not yet been completed.

BRT comprises 26 kilometers of track for local bus service, with an east-west corridor aimed at facilitating the transit of thousands of passengers.

It will eventually be made up of 31 stations but 11 are still incomplete.

Three bus depots Chanmkani, Hayataba, Dabgari are also under construction.

Only 21 buses out of 200 have arrived from China.

Due to delay, the cost of the project has increased from Rs 49 billion to Rs 66 billion.