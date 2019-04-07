Threat of ‘military action’ from India looms large, warns foreign minister

As general elections in India close near this week, Foreign Minister Qureshi made a startling revelation: In the third week of April, India vows to increase military action against Pakistan. He pledged before the international community to warn the former against violent tactics.

While addressing a press conference in Multan, the foreign minister announced that the government has “reliable intelligence that India is devising a new plan”.

“I am speaking responsibly, I hold a position of responsibility, and I know the words I utter will be picked up by the international media,” were his starting words.

“Preparations are being made, and there are chances of another attack against Pakistan. According to our information, the action could be taken between April 16-20.”

“A new mishap could be staged in Indian-occupied Kashmir, just like [the] Pulwama [attack]. And its purpose will be to justify their [India’s] offensive against Pakistan and to increase diplomatic pressure against Islamabad.”

The Foreign Policy rebuttal that IAF shot down Pakistani F-16 jets flies in the face of Modi regime’s claims just days before India’s general elections.

As a consequence of Pulwama Attack on Feb 14, some 40 Indian personnel lost their lives; India immediately hurled allegations against Pakistan. Islamabad strongly countered, asking for “actionable evidence”.

Subsequently, on Feb 26, Indian warplanes violated Pakistani airspace claimed to attack JeM training camp however, it never came around to prove it.

The next day, air strikes continued. PAF shot down an Indian warplane, capturing an Indian pilot. Wing Commander Abhinandan. Later, the pilot was sent back to his motherland as a gesture of peace.

“If it [action by India] happens, you can imagine the impact of the occurrence on the peace and stability of the region,” warned Qureshi on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan has already briefed the United Nations Security Council’s P5 [permanent five member countries] over the issue and stated Pakistan’s apprehensions.

“We want the international community to take notice of this irresponsible behaviour and reprimand them [India] for taking this route,” he said.

The Foreign Minister criticized the international community for failing to reprimand India for violation of international law. He alleged that this ignorance was due to realpolitik considerations of the global powers.

“The international community, given the sensitivity of this flashpoint, should not remain silent,” he stated, adding that the global community should and would have to play their role in this regard.

Qureshi’s remarks came a day after Premier Khan’s rebuke against false claims made by IAF (Indian Air Force). The latter claimed that amidst heightened tensions, it had shot down Pakistan’s F-16 jet.

Further, a report posted on Thursday on the website of US-based Foreign Policy magazine rebuffs this claim: “India’s claim that one of its fighter pilots shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in an aerial battle between the two nuclear powers in February appears to be wrong”.

The Foreign Policy rebuttal flies in the face of Modi regime’s claims just days before India’s general elections, severing a blow to his chances of gaining high office again.

“The truth always prevails and is always the best policy,” the prime minister tweeted in response. “BJP’s attempt to win the elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claim of downing a Pak F-16 has backfired with US defence officials also confirming that no F-16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet.”