‘Teefa in Trouble’ gets star treatment in the City of Lights

Excitement has mounted ever since singer and actor Ali Zafar announced the sequel for ‘Teefa in Trouble’. Addressing a star-studded evening organised by Iflix to celebrate the success of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ at Café Flo, Ali Zafar suggested filmmaker Ahsan Rahim, “Let’s do ‘Teefa in Trouble 2’,” and Ahsan Rahim very excitedly replied, “Yes, let us do it.”

Besides the cast of ‘Teefa in Trouble’, a large number of celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Behroze Sabzwari, Nabila, Fizza Ali Meerza, Nabeel Qureshi, Shehzad Sheikh, Faakhir Mehmood, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Nusrat Hidayatullah, Komal Rizvi, Deepak Perwani, Sonya Hussain and esteemed distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla attended the celebration.

Ayesha Fazli, the producer of the film, also graced the occasion with her presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar shared his immense joy and gratitude in fulfilment of his dream to produce an iconic film for his own country one day while he was working in Bollywood. Having worn different hats, that of a producer, writer, music director, lyricist, singer and actor, Zafar has once again proven that he can turn anything to gold where he puts his heart and mind too. He also shared how despite having released in adverse circumstances, election week and non Eid holiday weekend, he was advised by many not to release the film but his faith and belief in the film, its maker and Allah had borne unprecedented fruit not just for him and his team but the industry at large.

Rahim also shared the fun and challenging moments he had while shooting for the film, calling it the most satisfying task of his life. He said he never thought that the film would get so much love by the audience and would become Pakistan’s first non-holiday film that had completed Rs 50 crores run.

Addressing the celebrations party, Humayun Saeed congratulated Zafar, saying that ‘Teefa in Trouble’ held many merits to its credits.

“I greatly enjoyed and loved the film and it has done a great service to the cinema industry in Pakistan,” he added.

‘Teefa in Trouble’ was also the first non-Indian film that was distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and the third Pakistani film to have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark! The film also holds the record of highest number of hits on YouTube for any Pakistani film with almost 33 million collective hits on the songs and boasts the ever green melodies written and composed by Zafar.

Iflix took upon itself to celebrate Pakistani media stepping up their film game and putting out content that is above par. Celebrating ‘Teefa in Trouble’ was something they felt greatly for and Zafar’s unmatched performance and charisma really did wonders.

A success through and through, we hope to see Pakistani media reach even greater heights and with the rate we’re at, looks like we’re going in the right direction.

Iflix success party for ‘Teefa in Trouble’ was an absolutely lit affair with all the right delights. Glitz, glamour, fun and loads of party took place on a breezy evening on Saturday.

Zafar’s antics were a treat to the eyes, ears and the very cooperative, fun loving audience couldn’t get enough of it. Packed with fun activities like role play and karaoke, everyone was hooked. In addition, the man of the hour serenading in his intoxicating soulful voice along with his charm got the star-studded audience which included Faisal Qureshi, Mehmood Aslam, Asad Siddiqui, Shazia Wajahat, Wajahat Rauf, Abdullah Sultan, Faizan Haq, Rizwan Ali Jafri, Shazia Naz, Danish Wakeel, Beenish Pervaiz, Torsam and Marhoom Ahmed Bilal among others.