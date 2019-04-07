Rabi sings powerful anthem shedding light on political influences

Love it or hate it, politics has become a part of our life, whether we belong to or support a party or not, thanks to social media.

Though continuity of democracy has given our people reasons to debate over what is good for the country or not, the problem arises when people get personal and compromise over their relations, friendships over political differences.

Singer-cum-actress Rabi Pirzada, who has this habit of speaking up on social issues on Twitter, has now released a song over the same issue and has discussed through lyrics how people forget their loved ones’ contribution to their lives when political differences or party affiliations take over.

The song gives a sweet message without criticising any party or the rising political awareness among youth.

The song urges youth to think like a Pakistani first no matter which party they belong to or support.

This is not the first time that Rabi Pirzada has used her stardom to share a social message, last year, on Independence Day, the singer-cum-actress urged youth not to risk their own lives by resorting to one-wheeling while also asked them not to create noise on streets for their act harasses families.