Saif Ali Khan denies being part of ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’

Earlier reports were doing the round that actor and producer Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing a pivotal role in the sequel to ‘Love Aaj Kal’. The film features his daughter and ‘Kedarnath’ fame Sara Ali Khan opposite ‘Luka Chuppi’ star Kartik Aaryan. Now, according to the latest reports, Saif Ali Khan has denied the rumours of being a part of the film. The reports have it that though Saif Ali did get the offer for the film from Imtiaz Ali, he did not sign the film owing to his tight schedule. However, the actor wished the best to the lead pair for their respective parts. Moreover, he is very excited that his daughter Sara Ali Khan is working with Imtiaz Ali. This much awaited Bollywood sequel is slated to release on February 14, 2020.