‘Pendok 2’ sheds light on drug addiction and rising crime rates

Balochi film ‘Pendok 2’ released on December 26, 2015 and soon gained popularity. It was directed and produced by Rashid Hassan.

This movie is describing all about begging which the richest people like to do. As in this movie there involved a rich person, known as Shasawar who used to beg from others and never helped others, he had a partner as well known Lalo who used to wonder with him for begging more. Since they both went in Dubai for begging, it is the worst problem of our Baloch that we never work hard and we always try to enjoy with other’s property, as in this movie they enjoyed in Dubai by others. Since the living people of Dubai were to angry while they saw Shasaware and Lalo but they couldn’t say anything in front of them, because they did not want that their relation could be broken. However, by other’s things, we never get respect and would be ashamed ourselves. As Shahsawar became ashamed in a meeting in Dubai in front of his friends, because of begging, but yet Shasawar did not give up begging and they received no respect by others.

The film revolves around the story of a shepherd who takes Lalo’s goat under his care and when Lalo asks for it back, the shepherd refuses in case a fee be given to him. Later Lalo has fought with him and used bad words for him but yet Lalo was not succeed and he brought Shoko, Shoko was villain. Shoko fought and took the goat. This is the biggest problem of our own Baloch society that, we never try to solve the problems by talking, we directly use to fight. Due to this, many people became injured very badly.

Shoko plays the villain in the film who robs people. This is a common practise in Balochistan where the youths mostly quit their education and get addicted to drugs. They end up looting people and become criminals. These citizens fail to establish a respectable repute in society. The same happened to Shoko, who gets addicted to drugs and loses respect in front of his own parents. Mostly these kinds of children use to beat their parents and made them to beg on the roads or earn money for them. In fact, we can find old man working in different kind of places, they are compelled if they won’t beg then their drug addicted children will beat them and can take out guns for killing their own parents as Shoko took out a gun to kill his own father, because his father was not ready to give the property to Shoko. His father ran and Shoko fired on the sky and left the home, at the time his father complained to police and the police arrested Shoko. Most importantly, these people like Shoko never gets happiness, respect and love from others. So we must continue our study and must not quit, if we quit then our condition will be same like Shoko.

The film is highly informative.

The writer is a student at Government Boys High School and DELTA. He can be reached at muneebmaqsood112@gmail.com