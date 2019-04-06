Modi’s government a threat to the peace in region: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab strongly condemned the incident of firing of Indian Army at residential area near line of control at Chirri Coat sector. He prayed for the quick recovery of those who got injured in this incident. Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Indian forces targeting population is a highly condemnable act and by hitting unarmed people true evil face of India has been unveiled before whole world.

He said that this firing of Indian Army on unarmed public is an open violation of human rights and international laws. Targeting the local populated area by Indian Army is a coward movement and it has brought into limelight their hostile attitude. The aggressive attitude of Modi’s government is a threat to the peace of region and this war fondness of India is violation of international laws and human rights. CM said that brave forces of Pakistan has always retaliated well which is a clear message that our armed forces are ready for defense of Pakistan. Our whole nation is standing in solidarity with armed forces of Pakistan. He said that India should not misunderstand us and need to learn lessons after all these failures.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that our mission is to upgrade health sector and to supply standard medical facilities to patients in new Pakistan. He added that a comprehensive program of reforms has been on track to make health sector in line with the expectations of public and goals have been set in accordance with the modern requirements of health care system. Comprehensive roadmap is being implemented to provide patients with modern medical facilities and the Government of Tehreek-e-Insaf is making full use of modern technology for these reforms.

CM in his message on International Health Day vowed that they will provide patients with best medical facilities by bringing positive changes in traditional Healthcare system and these reforms will surely bring long term effects. He said that Health Insaf Card Program has been started for the districts of South Punjab, whose scope will gradually be spread across the province. This is a revolutionary step and through this card every family can avail Rs. 20,000 up to 7 million for medical facilities. Through this card poor citizens will be able to opt free medical facility not only for themselves but for their family as well and government will bear this expense. CM said that his himself is monitoring implementation of health reform program and paying surprise visits to hospital in order to ensure delivery of standard facility. He said that the basic aim of observing this day is to spread awareness among masses about the importance of health.

Later on, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a high level meeting here today to review proposed draft of local body system in Punjab province. While addressing the meeting, CM said that new local body system of province will meet the expectations of people of our province and power will be shifted to lower level in its true essence. The local representatives will be empowered with responsibility. This new system will play a compelling role to solve issues of public at their doorstep. There will be proper Check and balance in these institutions.

He further added that they will introduce such system which will help to resolve issues of public at lower level and will also empower people at rural level. Local body system will be the system of public and they will feel themselves empowered. In this system institutions of local bodies will be independent financially. Secretary local government briefed in detail important features of new local body system. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Spokesperson CM Punjab Dr. Shahbaz Gul, Secretary of Law and Special Monitoring Unit attended the meeting.