Modifications expected in the 18th Amendment: President Dr Arif Alvi

Radio Pakistan reported that possible changes were hinted by President Dr Arif Alvi the 18th Constitutional Amendment but there is no possibility of abrogating the amendment.

On Friday night the president gave an interview on television in which he stated that there is a likelihood of modifications in the amendment but this won’t happen without the agreement between the federal units.

President Alvi was asked a question and in its response, he said, “The 18th Amendment is part of Pakistan’s Constitution; if the Constitution can be modified, then why not this particular amendment?”

He stressed on the need for improvements in governance and reforms, particularly in the taxation system.

“Our country has moved out of the shadow of terrorism and extremism. We are now heading towards economic progress. At this point, religious scholars must lead a social revolution and generate public awareness on issues such as cleanliness, civic responsibilities, and malnutrition,” Alvi said while highlighting the need for a social revolution in Pakistan.

President Alvi further added, “We are a nuclear power and one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Our people are generous and industrious and I believe nothing can deter Pakistan’s journey to progress.” Alvi seemed extremely positive and confidence regarding the current situation of Pakistan and claimed that the country is heading in the right direction.

The issue of the 18th Amendment has been in news for a while now. This was passed by the National Assembly in 2010 during the Pakistan Peoples Party’s tenure.

There have been rumors that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government was planning to abrogate the amendment by PPP. Earlier an exclusive interview of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came out, in which he expressed that the PTI government is conspiring against the 18th Amendment. This amendment basically removes the power of the president to dissolve the parliament unilaterally.

He also claimed that earlier the spokespersons of government had boldly talked about changing the amendment. Bilawal vowed that the PPP would defend the 18th amendment and further said, “is this mindset that is bent on creating a one unit system in this country.”

Lastly, he said, “Three of Sindh’s hospitals have been snatched [by the federal government]. The rights of the province are being trampled upon by the Centre and, under these circumstances; any changes to the 18th Amendment will be detrimental to the country’s unity.”