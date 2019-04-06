Sindh Rangers get their special policing powers extended until July 4

KARACHI: A notification issued by the Sindh Home Department said that the special policing powers of the Sindh Rangers in Karachi have been extended on Friday for another 90 days.

The special powers of the rangers will now expire on July 4.

A summary sent to the federal government by the provincial government read as below:

“I am directed to convey the approval of the government of Sindh under Section-4 (2) of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 to entrust powers to Pakistan Rangers, Sindh in terms of Section-4 (3)(i), within Karachi division to discharge its functions as authorised by the provincial government for a period of 90 days from April 6, 2019, to July 4, 2019,” the notification said.

Under the special policing powers derived from the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Rangers can conduct raids, detain and investigate people suspected of being terrorists.