India, Pakistan and England are favourites for World Cup: Hafeez

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes India and England along with his own nation are the top three favourite teams to win the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. Brushing aside the recent run of defeats to New Zealand, South Africa and Australia in ODIs, Hafeez, who is hoping to play in his third World Cup, is also confident that Pakistan can beat India in the World Cup in the United Kingdom and do a repeat off its Champions Trophy final triumph. “Even from a critical point of view I think we are among the top three favourites for the World Cup. England are always favourites given the brand of cricket they are playing while India have developed a very good ODI side and have some great spinners in their line-up,” Hafeez said on Friday. Hafeez also insisted that the single format being used in the World Cup would go in favour of Pakistan since they always had this tendency to pick up their performances late into any tournament. “In the group system teams usually don’t get second chances and remember in 2007 both India and Pakistan were eliminated in the first round,” he said. Hafeez said he was confident about Pakistan’s chances in the World Cup since they have a good combination of players and have ample resources in pace and spin.