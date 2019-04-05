FIFA to send fact-finding mission to assess situation in Pakistan

FIFA, the world governing body of Football, has announced to send a fact-finding mission to Pakistan to access situation following a court-order election in Pakistan Football Federation that ousted Faisal Saleh Hayat from PFF’s helm of affairs. A spokesman for FIFA confirmed Friday after the Members’ Association Committee meeting that the fact-finding mission would soon visit Pakistan. “The Members Association Committee has decided to send a FIFA/AFC fact-finding mission to Pakistan to discuss with all parties, assess the situation and at a later stage make concrete proposals for the way forward,” said the spokesman. The latest development means Pakistan avoids an immediate suspension from the FIFA. However, Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, which start in June, remains uncertain. Currently, the FIFA recognizes Faisal Saleh Hayat as president of Pakistan Football Federation but he is not considered as the head of football at home after last year’s elections that were held on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan which saw Syed Ashfaq Hussain replacing Faisal. The FIFA has, officially, refused to accept results of the elections terming the process as a violation of its statue. In present circumstances, Pakistan remains unable to send any teams to global events, if it is not entered through FIFA-recognized-president Faisal Saleh Hayat, till the fact-finding makes a final verdict and it is endorsed by FIFA.