CCP welcomes two new key members

Shaista Bano Gilani and Bushra Naz Malik have taken charge as members of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP). They have been appointed for a term of three years by the federal government.

Gilani holds a Master’s degree in Economics for Competition Law from King’s College, University of London, and another Master’s in Business Administration (Finance) from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. She is also an Associate Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA).

Prior to her appointment, Gilani was working as the director general of Cartels & Trade Abuse for CCP where she conducted several important enquiries due to which penalties were imposed on several powerful cartels. She has also worked with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as Deputy Registrar of Companies.

Similarly, Malik is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from Pakistan in addition to holding CA/CPA from Ontario, Canada. She graduated with a Mater’s degree in business administration from a joint program of Kellogg Business School, US, and Schulich Business School, Canada.

She has also completed the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) from Harvard Business School, the US, on top of holding a bachelors degree in law (LLB).

Her professional experience includes eight years of consultancy services to public and private sector organisations in Pakistan and abroad, and as many as 18 years spent in the areas of business development and finance in the private sector.

Her extensive work in the field of audit includes chairing the committees and boards of various national and international organisations.

With the new appointments, the commission has now grown to five Members, as stipulated in Section 14 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The other three Members include the Chairperson Vadiyya Khalil; Dr Shahzad Ansar and Dr Muhammad Saleem.