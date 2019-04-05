Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson to get engaged soon?

Actress Dakota Johnson could soon be looking through 50 shades of white dresses, because there’s a serious chance that singer Chris Martin is planning to pop the question.

Believe it or not, it has been over a year since the actress and singer started dating and it’s safe to say that things are getting “very serious” between the pair. So serious, in fact, that a source tells E! News, “An engagement could definitely be in the cards.”

“Their families hang out often and they are all very comfortable with each other,” the insider explains. “Dakota Johnson has a great relationship with his children and with actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Moreover, it appears that the Coldplay artist already has the approval of Johnson’s famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. The source shares, “Chris Martin loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties. Everyone gets along very well.”

Marriage seems like the obvious next step in their relationship considering the 29-year-old and 42-year-old practically live together. While Dakota still owns her home, the source shares, “She spends a lot of her time at Chris’.”

“They enjoy a low key life in Malibu where nobody bothers them and they can be free and at ease,” the source says. “She’s been filming recently and flies back almost every weekend to see Chris.”

Their “perfect” weekends together consist of “barefoot walks” and plenty of quality time. If this isn’t proof enough of their love, the source says, “They are very much in love and happy.”

Martin isn’t the only one who appears to adore the ‘50 Shades’ star. His kids, Apple Martin, 14, and Moses Martin, 12, as well as his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, seem to have taken a liking to the 29-year-old, too. The self-proclaimed “modern family” spent last Thanksgiving together on the East Coast. “The kids really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her,” a source previously told E! News.

Could that noise we hear be the sound of wedding bells ringing?