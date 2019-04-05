Nominations announced for Billboard Music Awards 2019

It’s almost time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

Kelly Clarkson, who is hosting the award show for the second year in a row, announced a few of this year’s nominees along with Dan + Shay during Thursday’s episode of ‘Today’.

So, how are the nominees selected? Well, there are a lot of factors. According to Billboard, the finalists are determined based on key interactions with fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement. Of course, performance on the Billboard Charts plays a role, too. This year, the awards are based on a chart period from March 23, 2018 to March 7, 2019.

While fans will have to wait until the big night to find out who takes home a trophy, they will not be kept in suspense for too long.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 starting at 8pm.

NOMINEES

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentaction

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Hot 100 Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Lucid Dreams,” Juice Wrld

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Better Now,” Post Malone

“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott

Top Duo & Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Top 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign, “Psycho”

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Selling Song

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“In My Feelings,” Drake

“Without Me,” Halsey

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Male Rap Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentatacion

Top Songs Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At the Disco

Queen

21 Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B, ‘Invasion of Privacy’

Drake, ‘Scorpion’

Post Malone, ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’

Travis Scott, ‘AstroWorld’

Top Soundtrack

‘13 Reasons Why’: Season 2

‘A Star Is Born’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

‘The Greatest Showman’

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai, ‘Ella Mai’

H.E.R., ‘H.E.R.’

Khalid, ‘American Teen’

The Weeknd, ‘Dear Melancholy’

XXXTentacion, ‘17’

Top Rap Album

Cardi B, ‘Invasion of Privacy’

Drake, ‘Scorpion’

Post Malone, ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’

Travis Scott, ‘AstroWorld’

XXXTentacion, ‘?’

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, ‘Rearview Town’

Kane Brown, ‘Kane Brown’

Luke Combs, ‘This One’s For You’

Dan + Shay, ‘Dan + Shay’

Carrie Underwood, ‘Cry Pretty’

Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band, ‘Come Tomorrow’

Imagine Dragons, ‘Origins’

Mumford & Sons, ‘Delta’

Panic! At the Disco, ‘Pray for the Wicked’

21 Pilots, ‘Trench’

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, ‘Real Hasta la Muerte’

Bad Bunny, ‘100PRE’

J Balvin, ‘Vibras’

Maulma, ‘F.A.M.E.’

Ozuna, ‘Aura’