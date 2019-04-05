Huma Khan lip syncs OST of ‘Dou Bol’ in a Tik Tok video

Top model Huma Khan has made a name for herself in a short period of time, also appearing in numerous advertisements as well.

Unlike her sister Uzma Khan, Huma Khan has so far not entered the drama or film industry but still has her fair share of Instagram Followers and she keeps sharing interesting stuff for them.

As Tik Tok fever is gripping show business and a number of celebrities like Sanam Baloch, Zhalay Sarhadi and Noor Hassan are quite active on the app, the latest celebrity to embrace the popular app is Huma who is of late, sharing some hilarious Tik Tok videos.

This isn’t all. She also lip synced the original soundtrack of ARY Digital drama ‘Dou Bol.’

Earlier this year, A-list actress Mehwish Hayat too posted a Tik Tok video on her Instagram profile and needless to say, it went viral.

“Getting a hang of Tik Tok madness,” wrote the ‘Dillagi’ actress while posting the video in which she is lip syncing a Kareena Kapoor-Khan dialogue from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

The actress can be seen lip syncing Poo’s dialogues alongside two makeup artists Bryan Williams and Arbash Malik.