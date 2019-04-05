PPP would never succeed in bringing down the PTI government: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a large public gathering on Friday in Jumrud, a subdivision of Khyber district.

He challenged Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman PPP on their call of ‘March towards Islamabad’ against government.

PM further stated, “But it is my challenge [to you] to spend one week in a container.”

He said, claiming that PPP would not be able to do so because politicians become leaders with their struggles and not by claiming that they “have inherited a political party”.

“I invite you and your son, come and stage a dharna [sit-in] in Islamabad,” the Prime Minister said.

“Asif Zardari, know that a dharna [sit-in] is successful only when you share the people’s grief and stand up for them”, said Khan in response of Zardari’s statement that he would call on PPP workers to march on Islamabad.

You would never succeed bringing down the PTI government, he said.

“Zardari sahab, no matter how hard you push … no government is going anywhere. But you are going to jail,” he said to Zardari.

Khan also added that he will not only arrange containers for the PPP leaders but also provide them food.

PM blamed PPP leadership saying that they paid people, “Rs200, Rs500” to make the event of the 40th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto successful.

Imran Khan also countered Maulana Fazlur Rehman on announcement of ‘million march’ to “get rid of this fascist government”.

Maulana had been “clean-bowled” in the 2018 general elections and PTI government would never give him a chance to be a part of them.

It has been just seven months since the government has been established but the opposition is misguiding the people claiming, ‘the government has failed.’

“The real issue is that they are pressuring us so that we give them an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance-like deal] for the money they have laundered out of the country,” Khan alleged.

The PM said while addressing, that the current government has to pay Rs 605 billion as interest on the loans taken by the previous government.

He further stated to convince the people that in the next few months, government will be able to get rid of these difficulties.

Sharif family had more than Rs 100 billion abroad and Asif Ali Zardari has the same amount in fake accounts.

“My advice for an interim government in Afghanistan was not received well” said Imran Khan while talking Afghan situation.

Khan informed the gathering that Rs 100 billion annually would be spent on the tribal areas for next 10 years.

The Prime Minister announced several development projects for the tribal region.

He said to build more sports grounds in Jamrud and the Jabba Dam would provide water to one million people.

I would only make announcements that could be delivered, he said.