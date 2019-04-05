Irfan Khan returns to Bollywood with an emotional tweet

After a break from the Industry due to his treatment for neuroendocrine tumor in London since March 2018, Irfan Khan has finally announced a comeback to Bollywood with an emotional tweet. The actor had promised to keep his fans updated about his health and he kept his promise by writing a long letter to describe his mental, emotional and physical ride through his battle for life.

The actor was last seen at the Mumbai Airport a few days ago. In his latest tweet Irfan wrote:

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much of it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded.” Irfan continued, “As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support; it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.”

Soon after the tweet, news came that Irfan Khan is back to work. The actor is now shooting for Hindi Medium 2 in Rajistan next week. According to rumors, Kareena Kapoor is playing a cop in Hindi Medium 2 along with Radhika Madan, who is also a part of the film.