NAB barges into Shehbaz Sharif’s home in Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided at the Lahore residence of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

A team of eight people from the NAB has reached Shehbaz’s house in Model Town. Initial reports have confirmed that his son and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, is also present at the house.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the NAB raid, saying that the anti-graft body came without a warrant and did not complete other formalities.

NAB sources have said that the raid was carried out because Hamza was allegedly “not cooperating” in a case of amassing assets beyond means against him.

The NAB team is reportedly still present at his house.

This is a developing story which is being updated.