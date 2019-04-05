Pakistan’s GDP growth projected to be the lowest in the region: UN

ISLAMABAD: The annual Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2019 titled ‘Ambitions beyond Growth’, released by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on Thursday, forecast Pakistan’s GDP to remain lowest in the region at 4.2 per cent in 2019 and 4pc in 2020 compared to rest of the regional countries.

According to the survey, the overall economic conditions in the region are stable with the projected 5-5.1 per cent GDP growth in 2019 and 2020 respectively. However, lower demand in Europe and possibly in US, and looming uncertainty over ongoing US-China trade war – these all factors – contribute to a blow in export-oriented sectors.

The report points out the following issues in Pakistan’s economy: severe balance of payment difficulties amid large economic and current account deficits, and increasingly weak currency.

Inflation in the developing Asia-Pacific region is forecast to increase moderately in 2019 to 4.2pc before dropping to 3.8pc in 2020. However, there is a threat of rise in consumer and food prices, owing to potentially higher tariffs against the backdrop of trade tensions and rising uncertainties, currency depreciation, and unfavourable weather.

Unequal income distribution and grave environmental dangers forego prioritizing the GDP growth

The survey reports that the region’s medium-to-long term prospects depend on structural transformation and broad-based productivity growth. The report cautions against countries shifting from an agriculture-based economy to a service-sector oriented one, bypassing manufacturing sector.

New frontier technologies may reduce the scope for industrialisation in “late entrant” developing countries, while high-value-added services require skilled workers. This calls for investment in human resources and strengthening infrastructure, the survey recommends.

Insisting that the upcoming era of structural transformation in the region must be environment-friendly, the survey delineates that investments to speed up transition to more resource-efficient systems of supply-demand chain would not only reduce carbon emissions by a tenth, but deliver high profits and over time can reduce net financial costs to zero.

The 2019 survey points out that an annual additional investment of $1.5 trillion for Asia-Pacific developing countries – equivalent to 5pc of their combined GDP in 2018 – will be required to achieve SDGs, 2030.

The survey also notes that although economic growth is rapid, it is unequal nevertheless, and that the environmental pollution levels are shockingly high, putting at risk the gains made in the past. In view of these challenges, the report warns that the age-old cry of prioritising GDP growth at all costs is neither feasible nor desirable.