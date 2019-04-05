Khawaja Saad runs down PM Khan for making nation suffer

An accountability court, on Thursday, sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwarts Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Salman Rafique, back to authorities till April 28.

Their judicial remand was extended in the hearing to mark the conclusion of their remand.

The Rafique brothers were taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2018 over their alleged involvement in the Paragon Housing Society scam. They were arrested once their petition to extend pre-arrest bail was rejected by Lahore High Court. The PML-N leaders were detained from court premises.

The former railway’s minister spoke to the media sources outside the court and censured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over failure to curtail economic crisis.

Court extends Khawaja brothers’ judicial remand in Paragon scam

He maintained, “Finance Minister Asad Umar keeps lamenting that the country is in crisis. But what is his agenda? His statement must be a positive relief for our enemies.”

“Umar’s statement is an attack on Pakistan’s integrity and not in national interest,” Umar added.

The PTI government was said to be led by incompetent leaders, who were unable to do their jobs. “Inflation has hit the poor people the hardest. Imran Khan had claimed he will make us [politicians] pay but it is the common man who is paying,” he added.

The PMLN leader also asked the finance minister to apologise and resign over claiming that Pakistan was “near bankruptcy.”

A day earlier, Minister Umar had regretted that Pakistan’s basic debts had touched upon alarmingly high levels.

To which, Saad questioned, “On whose saying and to please whom did he issue such a statement?”

He asked the parliament to summon a response from the finance minister.

Rafique upheld, “There is nothing for citizens in Naya Pakistan except for tears.” “Pakistan is not safe in the hands of Imran Khan, his team is incapable,” he noted.

“PM Imran had said he will make us cry, but he is making the whole nation cry.” The PML-N leader said, “Imran Khan only does one thing that is target opposition leaders, arrest people and scream corruption to distract people from his failures.”