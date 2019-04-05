FIA, SNGPL foil gas theft worth Rs 466m

A joint raid conducted by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Sheikhupura Region and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Yaqub Steel Mills, at Lahore Sheikhupura Road, caught a direct bypass installed to a steal a gas volume of 243 million cubic feet.

The government of Pakistan has directed the authorities to launch an elaborate campaign against gas theft

The teams confiscated all material and equipment from the aforementioned STeel MIll, which is alleged of stealing gas amounting to Rs 466 million Legal action has also been initiated against the culprits.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Sheikhupura Regional Manager, Riasat Ali, and FIA Deputy Director, Muhammad Fayyaz.