IMC to sponsor ‘Pakistan Auto Parts Show’ to promote local resources

Indus Motor Company Limited, (IMC), the manufacturer and distributor of Toyota vehicles will sponsor Pakistan Auto Parts Show” (PAPS 2019) to promote local engineering companies which are the backbone of local auto industry.

CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “Localization create jobs, provide import substitution, secure foreign exchange and contribute phenomenally towards Pakistan GDP. All these factors are needed to reduce trade deficit and to improve macro economic condition. IMC is a key supporter of the domestic parts manufacturers, buying local parts of worth 200 million every day. With 35 technical assistance agreements and technology transfers. It has enabled local industry to create around 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities. ”

He said that, “Auto Parts manufacturers are the most fundamental element of the auto industry. PAPS 2019 will showcase the development of local auto industry and its efforts for promoting ‘Make in Pakistan’ which resulted in boost to local engineering sector, lower prices, making more competitive vehicles despite different challenges and innovation after technology transfer.

IMC is showcasing the locally manufactured Fortuner and Hilux Revo and a special cut body of Corolla will also be displayed to highlight the localized parts. Cut body will facilitate the visitors to analyze the quality and efficacy of localized components used in cars which are at par with international standards.