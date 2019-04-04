Popcorn seller gets his home-made plane back

A popcorn seller from Arifwala who made his own airplane had it returned to him on Thursday.

Police officials returned the plane to Muhammad Fayyaz after earlier confiscating it when he was arrested for using a link road as a runway to take off on his maiden flight.

The plane was returned by DPO Pakpattan Maria Mahmood on the directions of the Inspector General of Police, Punjab.

The police registered an FIR against Fayyaz for flying the home-made plane without the permission of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Fayyaz is a popcorn seller and a part-time security guard by profession, a resident of Arifwala, a tehsil in Pakpattan district.

He built the aircraft at home using his life savings and a loan of Rs 50,000 from a bank.

He was arrested by the police after conducting trial run and had his creation confiscated on March 31.

A local court released him after he paid a fine of 3,000 rupees.

A delegation from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will reportedly visit him tomorrow to examine the plane.

“Laws of CAA are quite clear regarding the use of Pakistan’s airspace. No one has right to use airspace for any air machine without due permission,” said Naseem Ahmed, an aviation expert.

“There is a need to get approval. It’s for their own good for their safety. What if God forbid the plane crashes with any building? Ignorance cannot be used as an excuse,” he added.

Fakhr-e-Alam, a TV host and aviation enthusiast criticized the government’s arrest of Fayyaz in a tweet: “This man is a HERO. Anyone trying to justify his arrest & remand on my timeline will not get any kind words from me. Yes, CAA has regulations but this is an extraordinary story & this man needs to be groomed & encouraged & helped to comply with law & asked to innovate more.”

He called on the government to provide resources to Fayyaz so he could continue his work as an inventor.

It is understood that Fayyaz was happy to have his plane back.