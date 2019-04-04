CDA busted regarding their inefficiency to develop Islamabad

Justice Gulzar Ahmed announced how disappointed he was with the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) performance on Thursday.

He questioned Amir Ahmed Ali, the Chairman of CDA, “the point behind making Islamabad the federal capital is lost, mountains and forests have been eradicated, streams and rivers are full of trash, [and] have you seen the Rawal lake?”

The Chairman was not given a chance to give explanations and was told by Gulzar Ahmed to leave if he did not want to work. Gulzar also asked if the CDA had been complying with the courts’ orders, only to hear a negative response.

After hearing that the court orders were not being followed, Justice Ahmed brought up many mishaps and instabilities under CDA’s performance on Islamabad.

He interrogated Ali about the new airport, the incomplete Kashmir highway, infrastructures, high rate of crime and drug addicts.

The dialogue continued and Justice Gulzar continued enquiring the Chairman, he went on asking, ‘if you are not worthy of this position, why are you sitting here? Please go somewhere else, you already got your plot.’

“You just keep making and selling plots and creating slums. I am amazed: Is this even Islamabad?” he remarked

“Since I have come to Islamabad, I have seen that you have been unable to complete work on the Kashmir Highway; incomplete structures have been left as they are, and you never thought that criminals and drug addicts will take refuge here. This is your performance,” the judge railed.

Responding to the judge, the CDA chairman said: “God willing, we will work [to make things better].”

“What do you mean, God willing? tell us what planning you have done. What a blessed day it will be when you will do some work. When will that moon arise?” Justice Gulzar remarked.

The CDA chairman asked for a month’s time, “I will show you my performance.” The case was then adjourned for a month.