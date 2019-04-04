Dhoop Kinare and Tanhaiyaan to be aired in Saudi Arabia

The 1987 famous television series Dhoop Kinare will be aired in Saudi Arabia in June.

It was reported by Arab News that Dhoop Kinare along with Tanhaiyaan have been selected by PTV to air in Saudi Arabia this year.

Shahzia Sikandar the director international relations at Pakistan Television told the publication, “We have selected two very popular dramas, Dhoop Kinare (Sunlight’s Edge) and Tanhaiyaan (Loneliness), for Arabic subtitles. We will be able to send Dhoop Kinare to Saudi Arabia by June this year.”

“This is the first time that Pakistan Television is subtitling Pakistani drama into Arabic for Saudi viewers,” Sikander said. She further added that the airing date of Tanhaiyaan is not announced yet.

Earlier in March, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced while addressing in a press conference in Riyadh that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in talks for escalating cultural exchange between the two countries.

He expressed that Pakistan is interested in participating in Saudi Arabia’s cultural revival and is eager to hold up its newly established performing arts academics by sharing the skills and capabilities of our actors, directors and other artists.

He stated that Pakistani government is also willing to introduce Arabic dubbing of local TV dramas to facilitate their export to Saudi Arabia.

He further said, “Saudi Airlines is being approached for the inclusion of Pakistani dramas as part of the in-flight entertainment.”