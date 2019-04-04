Z.A Bhutto’s 40th death anniversary is being observed in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have gathered in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh along with other party workers to observe the 40th death anniversary of PPP’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto will speak in the same village where Z.A Bhutto is buried.

“PPP is the only party that can serve the entire Pakistan”, said the CM Sindh while addressing the gathering.

Last month Bilawal launched the first major protest against the PTI led government in Islamabad, with a special train carrying hundreds of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers to Larkana, the hometown of Bhuttos.