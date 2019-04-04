KPK launches Pink buses for female commuters in Mardan

A new Pink Bus service was inaugurated for the female students of Mardan. A young student looked at the pink buses and excitedly said, “Finally now females can travel in peace. In local buses they would face harassment.”

The buses were introduced for the females to move freely across the city without any hindrance.

The initial plan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is to have 10 new pink buses on the roads of Mardan for the ease of female commuters on specified routes.

The aim expressed by the officials at the local transport department is to provide easy, safe and relaxed experience for the female travelers in these buses. The service is said to be available until 10 pm.

The government of KPK has stated that they have plans to expand this project to Abbottabad as 14 buses have been donated by Japan which can be used in this project.

The bus has a capacity of 40 seats with extra safety and security measures provided on-board such as first aid kits.