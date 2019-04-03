Soni Razdan’s statement about Pakistan enrages Indians

In the midst of the ongoing Indo-Pak war, it is a breath of fresh air to come across people that don’t refrain from talking about peace and love. Actress Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has been working on an upcoming film ‘No Father in Kashmir’; the story is about two 16 year olds who discover their roots while searching for their father.

Soni Razdan was asked to make comments about the disputed territory of Kashmir to which she said that there is no cultural balance. The actress’s response angered many Indians, but it seems like she saw it coming ahead of time, “When you are attempting to tell an honest story that doesn’t fit the current, popular narrative, you should be mentally prepared for the trouble coming along with it.”

She also tells in an interview how her comments always lead to trouble. People call her anti-national and also ask her to leave for Pakistan. She shares how she has been told to leave for Pakistan too many times and there’s a lot of like-minded people like herself. The actress doesn’t seem to be bothered by all the hate. In one of her interviews, Razdan said, “Kabhi kabhi sochti hu k haan, mujhe Pakistan hi chale jana chahiye. Main bohat khush rahungi Pakistan ja kar. Wahan khana bhi bohat acha hai.”