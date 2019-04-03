Soni Razdan’s statement about Pakistan makes many Indians angry

In the midst of the on-going Indo-Pak war, it is a breath of fresh air to come across people that do not refrain to talk about peace and love. Alia Bhatt’s mother SoniRazdans been working on an upcoming movie No Father in Kashmir- the story is about two 16 year olds who discover their roots while searching for their father. Sonia was asked to make comments about the disputed territory of Kashmir to which she said that there is no cultural balance. The actress’s response angered many Indians, but it seems like she saw it coming ahead of time, “When you are attempting to tell an honest story that does not fit the current, popular narrative, you should be mentally prepared for the trouble coming along with it.”

She also tells in an interview how her comments always lead to trouble- people call her anti-national and also ask her to leave for Pakistan. She shares how she has been told to leave for Pakistan too many times and there is a lot of like-minded people like herself- the actress doesn’t seem to be bothered by all the hate. In one of her interviews SoniRazdan says,”kabhi kabhi sochti hun ki haan, mujhey Pakistan hi chalejana chahiye, mein bohat khush rahungi Pakistan ja ker, wahan khana bhi bohat acha hai.” SoniRazdan seems to be a fan of Pakistan food too! Imagine the kind of opposition that comment might have sparked. Both the nations took to twitter to share their views.

While the Indian audience is very disappointed about Soni’s statements, the Pakistani followers cannot stop welcoming her to Pakistan. Some commentators have even requested Soni to bring her daughter Alia to Pakistan with her and the battle continues on her Social Media.