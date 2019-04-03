JUI-F lawmaker plans to eliminate women and minorities seat

Reserved seats for women and minorities to be eliminated in a proposal put forward by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker on Tueday.

JUI-F lawmaker Aliya Kamran proposed to wipe away the reserved seats for women and minorities saying the reserved seats were weakening the minorities.

“Issues of minorities would not be addressed even if we increase the number of seats for them because they would not be able to address their issues. Moreover, Dr Vankwani was a part of the previous government and his similar bill could not sail through parliament then. Now he is also a part of the government but it is not for sure if his bill would sail through the parliament,” she said.