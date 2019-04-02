Pakistan asks US to help resume talks with India

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood has asked the United States to play its due role in resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and India. The demand was made during a telephonic conversation between Qureshi and his US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Tuesday. Relations between the nuclear-armed rivals are tense since the attack in occupied Kashmir which killed over 40 Indian paramilitaries.

The foreign minister briefed Pompeo on the de-escalatory measures taken by Pakistan, including the handing over of captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. Both the leaders exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as discussed bilateral issues.

Qureshi said bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US carried special significance for peace and stability in the region. The US role for de-escalation in the region was laudable, he added. The continuing Afghan peace process was also discussed during the telephonic conversation. The two leaders agreed to continue cooperation on the matter. “They discussed Pakistan’s facilitating role and agreed that the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad’s forthcoming visit to Islamabad would provide an opportunity to further build on the gains made so far,” the statement said. Separately, Qureshi said Kartarpur Corridor would be inaugurated this year on the birthday of Baba Guru Nanak “Opening of Kartarpur Corridor will not only help improving relations with India but also provide the Sikh community an opportunity of spiritual tourism”, he said while addressing a conference in Islamabad. Qureshi said a number of steps have been taken to promote tourism the country. He said tangible outcomes have been seen in various areas.