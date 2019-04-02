PTI MPA shoots himself in the foot in viral video

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab legislator, Ijaz Khan, is making rounds on social media due to a viral video, which saw him criticising the poor performance of his own government.

In the video, member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) accused the City Police Officer (CPO) of getting a bribe of Rs 5 lakhs to depute Station House Officer (SHO) in the desired police station and claimed to get Rs 3 lakhs per month from them.

The crime rate was said to be on its peak in Fouji Colony and other areas of the city.

“I informed the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but no one is listening,” he maintained.

He said while talking to a delegation of local leaders, “I switched off my mobile phone for more than two months, only because I feel ashamed to face the voter due to the poor performance of our government.”

The leaked video saw him say, “I joined the PTI for the justice and provision of justice to the public do not require heavy financial resources, as Police system and court are already established and working but justice is not seen anywhere.”

He advised the locals to do apply for the health card when it started.

Currently, the government hospitals do not even have medicine worth Rs 400, he added.

Ijaz Khan has been elected to Punjab Assembly for the second time from PP-18 in Rawalpindi. He previously served in the provincial assembly from 2013 to 2018.